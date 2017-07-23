Kaimuki graduate Chan Kim finishes T-11th at The Open Championship

Eleven years after etching his name into the Hawaii history books as HHSAA State Golf Champion, Kaimuki High School graduate Chan Kim signed-off on a top-15 finish at the 146th Open Championship in the United Kingdom Sunday.

The former Arizona State golfer who earned his way into the season’s third major with a win at the Japan Tour’s Mizuno Open, made quite the name for himself this weekend in the UK. Entering championship Sunday in seventh place, eight swings off the lead, Kim did not receive any television time on the Golf Channel/NBC broadcast but did cash in.

Kim shot a final round even par 70, with his lone birdie coming on the 15th hole, good for 11th place at minus-3 for the week. He earned a career best pay day of over $175,000.

2016 Tournament of Champions on Maui winner, Jordan Spieth took top-spot at The Open at 12-under par.

Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots – the same margin he started the day with – after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par. Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar.

The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.