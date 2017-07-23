Maui reverses some liquor rule changes, but lawsuit continues asking for accountability

Back in February, the Maui County Liquor Control Commission approved the initial changes to allow for around-the-clock liquor sales, home deliveries, and lifted a cap on the number of hostess bars in the county.

A lawsuit was filed to fight the rule changes, and even though they’ve been repealed, the lawsuit is still moving forward.

Why and what other changes have now come to light?

A county spokesman says the latest changes have already been signed by Mayor Alan Arakawa, and the hours for alcohol sales are once again between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

But the plaintiffs in the lawsuit say there are more issues that haven’t been addressed.

Madge Schaefer and the Committee for Responsible Liquor Control still argue that the Maui County Liquor Control Commission violated the Sunshine Act back in February.

“Rule making and any changes to rule making must be addressed in a public hearing with the public having a right to scrutinize and comment on the changes, and that didn’t happen,” Schaefer said.

County spokesman Rod Antone says the county can’t comment on pending litigation, but did say the county did comply with the required 30-day notice.

Schaefer said recent unannounced requirements for one time liquor licenses falls under the same umbrella.

In order to get a one day or one time use permit, applicants now have to consent to a background check and fingerprinting.

“A lot of nonprofits do a wine and cheese party or a picnic where they sell beer and they need to have a permit,” Schaefer said. “They went to apply for these one day licenses and all of a sudden they were made aware of all these new requirements.”

Schaefer says some groups are canceling fundraisers because of it.

However, the county says the requirements are state law – so we looked it up and it says “county liquor commissions may request a criminal history record check of an applicant.”

According to minutes from its June meeting, the director says the liquor commission “is allowed to adopt rules that are more restrictive, but not contrary to state law.”

Plaintiffs say the lawsuit isn’t about the rules being changed, but rather holding county leaders accountable.

“You need to the give the public the opportunity to scrutinize and participate in the formation of public policy,” Schaefer said.

There were other smaller changes that were approved in February that are still in effect, so the plaintiffs are asking the judge to reverse any amendments that were made.

The lawsuit will be heard on August 8, and we’ll let you know what happens.