OCCC work furlough inmate, copper thief John Abraham fails to return

Authorities are on the lookout for an Oahu Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate.

John Abraham left Module 20 Saturday morning to go to work. He was supposed to return by 9:30 p.m.

Sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified.

Abraham is 46 years old. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 lbs. He is balding on top with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abraham is serving time for copper theft. Parole was tentatively approved and pending a release date set by the parole chair.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Abraham is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.