Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates grand opening of first Hawaii restaurant

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating its first (returning) restaurant and drive-thru in Hawaii with a special grand opening this Wednesday, July 26.

The restaurant is located at 3270 Ualena Street, at the corner of Ualena and Paiea streets.

The grand opening festivities include a ribbon cutting ceremony, family entertainment, appearances by Dunkin’ Donuts mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles, giveaways, and check presentations to elementary schools in the community.

The schedule follows:

7 a.m. – Welcoming remarks and ribbon cutting ceremony

7:15-8 a.m. – Performances by members of the University of Hawaii Marching Band and Dance Team

9 a.m.-noon – Balloon artists, face painting, live radio remote with 102.7 Da Bomb

The first customers in line at the restaurant and in the drive-thru will receive a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts card. Additionally, the first 50 customers served inside and the first 50 guests in the drive-thru will receive special giveaways.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also be giving away a daily $50 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card from July 26 until July 30 (five days total) through a #HawaiiRunsOnDunkin sweepstakes on Instagram. To participate, customers are invited to share a photo on Instagram showing why they love Dunkin’ Donuts. One winner will be selected at random during each 24-hour period.

How to enter:

Follow @DunkinDonuts on Instagram. Share a photo/video showing why you love Dunkin’ Donuts. Tag @DunkinDonuts and use hashtag #HawaiiRunsOnDunkin.

Must be 18+ and a resident of Hawaii to enter. Instagram account must be public.