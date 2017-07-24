Grammy Award-winner Richard Marx to perform on Oahu, Maui

Richard Marx will make his first Hawaii concert appearance this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will headline two concert engagements this September on Oahu and Maui:

Sunday, Sept. 17

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $59-$99

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

One Cameron Way, Kahului

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $49-$99

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. at the Blaisdell Box Office, Maui Arts and Cultural Center Box Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.tmrevents.net.

As a performer, songwriter and producer, Marx’s nearly three-decade-long career includes chart-topping singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s also penned successful hits, such as “To Where You Are” by Josh Groban, “This I Promise You” by NSYNC, and “Dance with My Father” by Luther Vandross.

To this day, he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, and is one of a handful of artists who have had a number-one hit in each of the past four decades.