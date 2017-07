Herringbone Waikiki is the latest addition to Waikiki’s International Market Place, and their grand opening is next week!

Executive Chef Chad Horton joined us this morning with the details and put together a delicious tostada ceviche dish.

Herringbone Waikiki will open August 2 on the Grand Lanai at the International Market Place. Reservations are already available online and the restaurant has been booking-up quickly.