Kahuku’s Dan Ige looking for ‘Dynamite’ debut in UFC Contender Series

Two weeks after Waianae’s Boston Salmon earned a UFC contract with a victory in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, ‘Boom Boom’s training partner in Las Vegas, Kahuku featherweight Dan Ege will get that same shot tomorrow.

Ige (7-1) will face-off with undefeated Luis Gomez opening the third episode of the series which is aired live from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas and streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Nicknamed ‘Dynamite’, Ige has won five consecutive bouts, with his most recent being in his TitanFC debut, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian prospect Ronildo Augusto Braga on May 19th in Florida.

Ige trains out of the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas, alongside a handful of Hawaii-born fighters, including the aforementioned Salmon and 15th-ranked UFC Middleweight Brad Tavares. Eric Nicksick is one of the coaches in the camp, earlier in July he told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that Ige is one of the most well-rounded mixed martial artists in the camp.

“Dan is a guy that the moment he came to Xtreme Couture, you saw his fire right away. He mixed it in right with the top guys. He helped us out a lot with Gray Maynard’s training camp, so right away we knew the kid had it. He has good striking, his wrestling and his top game jiu-jitsu is unreal. He can get off his back when he needs to. He uses his back jiu-jitsu to reverse guys and get back on top and his level changes into his wrestling man, the guy chains it all together, he’s one of the better MMA guys in the room by far” said Nicksick.

With Salmon’s unanimous decision victory over Ricky Turcios two weeks ago, earning one of the two UFC contracts handed out by UFC President Dana White in that episode, it took the total of Hawaii fighters currently active in the UFC to 10.

Ige, will now look to become number-11. Even with a victory though, it is not guaranteed that a UFC contract will be earned. White, hands out contracts based on his interest in the fighter based on their performance. He chose two victorious fighters in the first episode and just one from the second episode to sign contracts with the organization.

ACTIVE UFC FIGHTERS FROM HAWAII:

Max Holloway (Waianae) UFC Featherweight Champion

Cortney Casey (Maui) 13th-ranked UFC Women’s Strawweight

Louis Smolka (Kapolei) 14th-ranked UFC Flyweight

Travis Browne (Honolulu) 14th-ranked UFC Heavyweight

Brad Tavares (Hilo) 15th-ranked UFC Middleweight

BJ Penn (Hilo) UFC Hall of Famer

Yancy Medeiros (Makaha) UFC Lightweight

Russell Doane (Waipahu) UFC Bantamweight

Kailin Curran (Ewa Beach) UFC Women’s Strawweight

Boston Salmon (Waianae) UFC Bantamweight

The Dana White’s Contender Series 3 lineup – Tuesday // 2pm HST // UFC Fight pass

Ryan Spann vs. Karl Roberson

Jason Jackson vs. Kyle Stewart

Gabriel Checco vs. Chase Waldon

Daniel Jolly vs. Alonzo Menifield

Dan Ige vs. Luis Gomez