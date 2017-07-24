Kumu Hula Blaine Kia and Kalei Kahalewai release album along with Ho’ike this Saturday

It’s a celebration years in the making. After seven years, a long-awaited project is coming to fruition.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, musician and kumu hula Blaine Kia joined us in studio to talk about two big events happening this month.

After 30 years of teaching hula, Kia says he’s taught hundreds of people from all over world and some of them will join him and Kalei Kahalewai when they release their new CD”Huaka’i Ku’u Poli.”

Kia and Kahalewai perform at the Waikiki Beachwalk Plaza every Tuesday from 4:30-6pm. Kamanawa and Blaine’s Ho’ike entitled “Ko Ka ‘i’ini, will be at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the Blaisdell Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com or you can charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.