The police presence in Oahu’s main tourist hub could be getting a boost thanks to a gift that puts more boots on the ground.

A Waikiki business group wants to give $85,000 to the city.

It specifically wants the money to be used by the Honolulu Police Department for increased patrols in Waikiki.

KHON2 wanted to know, where will the extra officers come from? Is it common for groups to offer gifts like this?