Maui police have reopened Honoapiilani Highway between Kaanapali Parkway and Kekaa Drive in both directions following a crash Monday morning.

No word of any injuries, but officers say it involved three vehicles fronting the Fairway Shops in Kaanapali.

A notice was sent from police about the accident just before 6:20 a.m. and was reopened just before 6:40 a.m.

