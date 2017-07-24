North half of Oahu under flood advisory until 10:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for parts of the north half of Oahu until 10:15 a.m. Monday.

At 7:07 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the region with the highest intensities were over Poamoho and the area from Haleiwa to Dillingham Field. The area has been nearly stationary over the past half hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hauula, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Laie, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Waianae and Wheeler Field.

The National Weather Services advises to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 10:15 a.m. if heavy rain persists.