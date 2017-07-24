Popular summertime scams and how to avoid them

Summer is the perfect time to go on vacation, perhaps take up a job to earn some extra money, or go to a concert.

But the lazy days of summer are also prime time for scams.

“(Scammers) make the most of people, either being at home, having like a flexible schedule because it’s summer, or trying to find seniors who are living at home so they’re not as on guard against people who won’t necessarily be telling the truth,” explained Jason Kama, communications director, Better Business Bureau Hawaii.

Common scams that are pulled during the summer time involve vacations. Remember, you cannot win something you didn’t sign up for.

“During the summer months, certain scams are more prevalent than others. Of course there are the vacations scams, because that is on everyone’s minds,” Kama said.

To avoid falling victim to a moving scam, verify the license before hiring any mover.

For fake ticket scams, a scammer may sell tickets for an event that doesn’t even exist, or they may be selling fake tickets for a real event.

We often remind you of door-to-door scams that ramp up in the summer time.

For lots of folks wanting to pick up a summer job, working from home is especially popular.

“With everybody having a little bit more flexible time, maybe you can make a few extra bucks working at home,” Kama said, but doing that work could get you into deep trouble “if you don’t know specifically the company you are working for or do research into that. You could actually be furthering a scam or fraud.”

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or send an email to actionline@khon2.com.