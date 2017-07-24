Road Work for the Week: July 22-28

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO AIRPORT

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass and the Pearl Harbor Interchange on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday night, July 22, through Sunday morning, July 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Middle Street Overpass on Sunday night, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting replacement work in the Middle Street Tunnel.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and the Punahou Street overpass on Sunday night, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work.

5) KUNIA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

6) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Paiwa Street Underpass on Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for utility installations.

8) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Moving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Kunia Road overpass on Friday night, July 21, and Sunday night, July 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for HECO delivery.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Roving lane closures on the Mililani Interchange onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway on Monday, July 24, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-3 Freeway and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) KAPOLEI TO WAIANAE

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kalaeloa Boulevard and Kaena Point on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole patching.

3) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for trenching work.

4) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

5) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Awamoku Street on Monday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closures on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction between West Hui Iwa Road and Ahuimanu Road on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Hui Iwa Street on Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Waieli Street and Lunalilo Home Road on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Thursday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Paiko Drive and Halemaumau Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Saturday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the southbound direction between Flamingo Street and Saddle City Road on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction and widening work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, and Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALAWA TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND WORK)

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kohomua Street and Radford Drive on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/ .

3) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for utility work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

5) KAHUKU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Malaekahana Road on Wednesday, July 26, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

7) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kilani Avenue and Olive Avenue on Friday night, July 21, through Saturday morning, July 22, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

9) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Waipahu Street on Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAIKANE TO HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and School Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions at the Wilson Tunnels on Wednesday, July 26, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for drain cleaning.

7) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

8) NUUANU

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnels on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) NUUANU

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kono Street and School Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for curb and gutter work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Puuloa Road on Saturday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Jul 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting replacements.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the School Street intersection on Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kalia Road and Kalakaua Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

— KALAELOA BOULEVARD —

1) KAPOLEI TO SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Moving closure on Kalaeloa Boulevard between Malakole Street and Kapolei Parkway on Friday night, July 21, and Sunday night, July 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for HECO delivery.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Lakeview Circle on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the northbound direction between McCormack Road and Kamananui Road on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July, 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Laulaunui Street and Kolowaka Drive on Saturday, July 22, through Sunday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Moving closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street on Friday night, July 21, and Sunday night, July 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for HECO delivery.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Anonui Street and Wilikina Drive on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Moving closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Schofield Barracks on Friday night, July 21, and Sunday night, July 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for HECO delivery.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kohou Street and Auld Lane at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, July 21, through Friday, July 28, for bridge replacement work.

Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street and onto Houghtailing Street. Motorists wanting to access Kokea Street will be detoured through Auld Lane and Laa Lane.

Local traffic will be maintained during this time as well as pedestrian access across the canal via a temporary foot bridge adjacent to Halona Street Bridge.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Houghtailing Street and Palama Street on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, July 21, through Sunday morning, July 23, and Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for roadway construction.

All Mauka lanes and two Makai lanes will be closed on Friday night, July 21, through Thursday morning, July 27. Two Makai lanes will remain open.

Lanes will be closed on the lower level directly under the roadwork happening above, for safety reasons. The Second Level Overseas Terminal Parking Garage will be closed during construction hours. OST parking will be accessed from the Ground Level entrance. Remember to follow all directional signs entering and exiting the airport. Ground level departures will be set up at the Ewa end of the Overseas Terminal for Alaska Airlines, Air Canada, Fiji Airways, and China Airlines on Friday night, July 21, and Monday night, July 24.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

2) OMAO

Single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Maluhia Road and Punee Road at the Omao Stream Bridge on Wednesday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

3) PUHI

Lanes will be shifted on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between Cane Road and Kahili Road at the Huleia Stream Bridge on Thursday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 and Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI

— OLD HALEAKALA HIGHWAY —

1) MAKAWAO

Lane closures on Old Haleakala Highway in the westbound direction between Makawao Avenue and Kula Highway on Monday, July 24, through Wednesday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road construction.

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

2) PAIA

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway in one direction between Paia Mini-Bypass Road and Ulupua Place on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for cold plane and resurfacing work.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Kuhio Place and Eluene Place on Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for restriping work.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE —

1) KULA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue in the northbound direction between Kula Highway and Crater Road on Saturday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— HIGH STREET —

1) WAILUKU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on High Street in the southbound direction between Malako Street and Kehalani Makai Parkway on Saturday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

BIG ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.