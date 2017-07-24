Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Salmon

In Sunday night’s episode of “In the Kitchen”, Sam Choy and John Veneri paid a visit to Joint Team Hawaii, the Department of Defense’s award winning culinary team.

Joint Team Hawaii is made up of service members from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 25th Infantry Division, the 311th Signal Command – Theater, 18th Medical Command, 8th Military Police Brigade, 130th Engineer Brigade, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Sustainment Brigade, and the U.S Air Force’s 15th Wing.

In this visit to Living808, Sam shows Kelly Simek how the Joint Team prepares their famous Pan Seared Salmon.

Pan Seared Salmon with Sautéed Spinach and Bacon

4 (6 oz.) salmon fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil

Capers to taste

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes. Coat salmon with olive oil. Place in skillet and increase heat to high. Cook for 3 minutes. Sprinkle with capers, salt and pepper. Turn salmon over and cook for 5 minutes or until browned. Salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork.

Sautéed Spinach and Bacon

1 tablespoon bacon grease

1/2 yellow onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

12 ounces baby spinach

In a large sauté pan, melt the bacon grease over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook until the onions are very soft (about 5 minutes). Add red wine vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and stir. Add spinach and toss, cooking for 1-2 minutes until it’s just wilted. Serve immediately to avoid sogginess.