Sentencing for Peter Kema Sr. to be held Monday in Hilo court

It’s a moment many across the state has been anticipating for decades, the sentencing of Peter Kema Sr., the father of “Peter Boy” Kema, is set for Monday morning Hilo Circuit Court.

It’s scheduled for 8 a.m.

Kema Sr. faces 20 years in prison for manslaughter conviction in the death of his son.

He plead guilty earlier this year as part of a plea deal he made with prosecutors earlier this year.

A few weeks ago Kema passed a lie detector test, telling investigators he dumped his young son’s remains in the waters off Puna.

So far there’s been no sign of Peter Boy’s remains.

