Aloha Petroleum fined for alleged fuel tank violations at Diamond Head station

Aloha Petroleum is in trouble with the state for alleged violations at its fuel service station on Monsarrat Avenue.

The company owns and operates four 10,000-gallon underground storage tanks at that station.

The Hawaii State Department of Health Underground Storage Tank (UST) Section issued a Notice of Violation against the company for failing to notify the department of a suspected fuel release within 24 hours of discovery, failing to conduct a timely investigation of the release, and deficiencies related to its release detection monitoring and record-keeping system.

Aloha Petroleum has been assessed a $200,000 penalty and may request a hearing to contest the allegations and order.

DOH regulates USTs that hold petroleum or hazardous substances. Failure on the part of UST owners and operators to timely report suspected releases, unusual operating conditions and the loss of product may result in increased clean-up costs for petroleum contamination to the environment.