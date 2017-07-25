‘Bows picked 2nd in MWC West division, 3 from UH selected to All-MWC Preseason team

Fresh off a runner-up finish in the West Division of the Mountain West, the University of Hawai’i football team garnered its highest preseason finish (2nd) as voted by the media covering the league. Meanwhile three Rainbow Warriors – offensive lineman Dejon Allen, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and safety Trayvon Henderson – earned preseason all-conference honors which was announced Tuesday on the first full-day of the Mountain West Football Media Summit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Warriors totaled 135 votes, trailing only two-time reining MW champion San Diego State (168), who received all 28 first place votes. UNLV (105) was picked third, followed by Nevada (79), San José State (54), and Fresno State (47).

In the Mountain Division, Boise State (161) was picked first with 21 first place votes followed by Colorado State (135), Wyoming (114), Air Force (82), New Mexico (68), and Utah State (28).

The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2017 at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the highest College Football Playoff Committee ranking.

Tavai, a junior from Inglewood, Calif., was a first-team all-MW pick last season after leading the league with 19.5 tackles-for-loss, and ranking sixth with 129 total tackles. Allen, a senior from Compton, Calif., earned second-team honors last season in his first season at left tackle while Henderson, a senior from Sacramento, Calif., was an honorable mention all-MW selection, who was named the team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Tavai, quarterback Dru Brown and head coach Nick Rolovich are representing UH at the Media Summit, which attracts dozens of media members who cover the Mountain West.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and defensive back Andrew Wingard was voted Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. SDSU’s Rashaad Penny received Special Teams Player of the Year accolades.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. San Diego State (28), 168

2. Hawai’i, 135

3. UNLV, 105

4. Nevada, 79

5. San José State, 54

6. Fresno State, 47

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (21), 161

2. Colorado State (6), 135

3. Wyoming (1), 114

4. Air Force, 82

5. New Mexico, 68

6. Utah State, 28

2017 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference

Offense

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State

WR Devonte Boyd, UNLV

RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

RB Tyrone Owens, New Mexico

OL Jake Bennett, Colorado State

OL Austin Corbett, Nevada

OL Dejon Allen, Hawai’i

OL Aaron Jenkins, New Mexico

OL Mason Hampton, Boise State

TE David Wells, San Diego State

Defense

DL David Moa, Boise State

DL Malik Reed, Nevada

DL Garrett Hughes, New Mexico

DL Mike Hughes, Jr., UNLV

LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawai’i

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

LB Frank Ginda, San José State

DB Andrew Wingard, Wyoming

DB Andre Chachere, San José State

DB Tyler Horton, Boise State

DB Trayvon Henderson, Hawai’i

Specialists

P Michael Carrizosa, San José State

PK John Baron II, San Diego State

RET Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Wingard, DB, Wyoming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Rashaad Penny, KR, San Diego State