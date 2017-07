Kahekili Highway was reopened in both directions following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Windward Oahu.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Hui Iwa Street intersection, near Koolau Center and Valley of the Temples.

Police say at least one person was hospitalized in critical condition.

The highway was shut down until just before 3 p.m., with traffic rerouted onto Hui Iwa Street as police investigated and cleared the scene.

