Driver behind deadly Waimanalo crash sentenced for negligent homicide

The driver involved in a deadly crash in Waimanalo two years ago was sentenced Tuesday.

According to police, on April 15, 2015, Chanel Franco was driving on Hihimanu Street just before 11 a.m. when the car lost control, veered off the road, hit a pole, spun around and came to a stop on the grassy shoulder.

Her passenger, Jessica Lum, 19, was thrown from the car and died. No one was wearing a seat belt.

Franco was indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide. She changed her plea to no contest in April 2017.

In court Tuesday, she was sentenced to 18 months, and is subject to early release to a substance abuse treatment program after serving 12 months, with credit for time already served.

She was also sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of community service, preferable with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and/or an organization associated with distracted driving or one deemed appropriate by her probation officer.

“My client is heartbroken. Their families are heartbroken,” Franco’s attorney, Michael Green, previously told KHON2. “These are people who were friends. The young girl who died certainly didn’t deserve to die… and obviously my client will live with this the rest of her life and the other families lost a beautiful person, so it’s tough.”

Franco will also have to pay $105 to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and $250 in additional fees.