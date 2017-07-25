Former Rainbow Warrior Butler signs with Saints ahead of Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints have placed injury-plagued linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve in a move that appears to forecast the end of the club’s relationship with the veteran defender.

The NFL Network has reported Ellerbe is expected to be released once his foot injury heals so he may sign with another club.

Ellerbe missed more than half of the Saints’ games the past two seasons combined, and the Saints have added several linebackers this offseason.

Still, Ellerbe was productive when healthy. Last season, he made 44 tackles with four sacks in nine games.

New Orleans on Tuesday also signed two more defensive players: linebacker Mike Mauti and former University of Hawaii defensive back Dejaun Butler. Saints training camp opens Thursday.

Butler is an un-drafted rookie who worked out for the Saints during rookie minicamp as well as mandatory minicamp. He played cornerback for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Woodland Hills, California native Appeared in all 14 games, starting three at safety, making 28 tackles, 18 solo, while defending four passes. Butler also served as a kick returner, making 12 returns for 243 yards and a 20.2 yard average.

Butler becomes the fifth player with Hawaii ties on the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of the team’s first training camp practice on Saturday.

SAINTS WITH HAWAII TIES:

Dejuan Butler – DB (University of Hawaii)

Hau’oli Kikaha – LB (Kahuku)

Mitchell Loewen – DL (Lahainaluna)

Manti Te’o – LB (Punahou)

Max Unger – C (Hawaii Prep Academy)