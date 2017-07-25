Homeless encampments along H-1 Freeway, Nimitz Highway to be cleared Tuesday

A dangerous problem along the H-1 Freeway will be taken care of on Tuesday.

KHON2 first told you earlier this month that Sen. Will Espero had been urging the state department of transportation to clean up the growing homeless encampments along the freeway.

Crews will do a massive sweep, from H-1 at Middle Street to Kahala, and they’ll also sweep along Nimitz Highway from River Street to Pearl Harbor.

Notification and outreach have been ongoing the past few months.

