Honolulu airport receives $1.6 million in federal funding for rescue, firefighting operations

More than $1.6 million in federal grant funding will help increase safety at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D, Hawaii, announced the news Tuesday.

Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will support the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s purchase of replacement aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles to assist the airport in meeting federal safety requirements.

“HDOT is grateful to the federal government for providing this additional funding,” said Ross Higashi, deputy director of the DOT’s Airports Division. “The money will go a long way toward ensuring the health and safety of the passengers and employees of the airports system.”

“Hawaii’s residents and visitors depend on safe, reliable, and efficient air travel,” said Hirono. “Today’s FAA funding strengthens the emergency preparedness and response capacity at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and supports Hawaii’s continued commitment to the safety and well-being of our aviation professionals and the traveling public they serve.”