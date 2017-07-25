Island Air offers discounts for neighbor-island marathons, ocean sports events

Island Air is offering discounts on interisland flights for participants in several upcoming competitions and events around the state.

The list includes the Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon, Maui Marathon and Half Marathon, and various ocean sports competitions organized by the Kanaka Ikaika Racing Association.

“Island Air is proud to support organizations and events that perpetuate the ‘Island Way,’ said David Uchiyama, Island Air’s president and CEO. “These events help bring our Island communities together in fun, friendly competition, while promoting healthy, active lifestyles.”

Participants can receive a 10-percent discount through the airline’s sponsorship using the following codes:

Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon

Events: Wilcox Health Sports & Fitness Expo (Sept. 1-2); Kauai Marathon Fun Run (Sept. 2); Kauai Marathon Keiki Run (Sept. 2); Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon (Sept. 3)

Discount: 10 percent off fares, exclusions apply

Booking Period: Now through Sept. 2, 2017

Travel Period: Aug. 30, 2017 through Sept. 6, 2017

Booking Code: KM2017

Maui Marathon and Half Marathon

Events: Inaugural Maui Marathon Relay (Oct. 13-14); Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo (Oct. 13-14); Maui Tacos 10K and 5K (Oct. 15); Maui Marathon and Half Marathon (Oct. 15)

Discount: 10 percent off fares, exclusions apply

Booking Period: Now through Oct. 12, 2017

Travel Period: Oct. 12 through Oct. 17, 2017

Booking Code: MM2017

Kānaka Ikaika Racing Association (Oahu)

Events: Na Hinano Wahine Ikaika (Oct. 7); Maui Jim “Fish On” Tournament (Oct. 29); Hui O Koolaupoko Huakai Makai Outrigger, Stand-up Paddleboard or Swim Race (Nov. 4); 25th Annual Lanikai Cold Pack Classic (Dec. 16)

Discount: 10 percent off fares, exclusions apply

Booking Period: Now through Dec. 31, 2017

Travel Period: Now through Dec. 31, 2017

Booking Code: KIRA10

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.islandair.com or call (800) 652-6541.