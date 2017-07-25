Living Healthy: UV Awareness

UV is ultraviolet light which is radiation which comes from the sun. July is UV safety month and it’s when we’re closest to the sun and as a result getting more radiation due to the distance and the length of the days. The days when it’s strongest are sunny clear days although there is still some UV penetration through clouds. Also, UV can reflect off of sand and water. Dr. Susie Chen from the Cancer Center of Hawaii joins us to talk about protecting your skin from damage and reducing the chances of skin cancer.

