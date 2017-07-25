Local girl is a finalist in the Toyota Hawaii Dream Car Art Contest

Toyota Hawaii has had long and strong commitment to fostering creativity and innovation by supporting the Toyota Hawaii Dream Car Art Contest.

Two Hawaii keiki, 7-year-old Aja Middleton and 12-year-old Sophia Stark have beaten out 830,000 children from 79 countries and are each one of 10 finalists in their age category, winning a free, all-expenses paid trip to Japan!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Glenn Inouye, Senior Vice President of Servco Pacific Inc. representing all Toyota Hawaii dealers and Sophia Stark joined us in studio to talk about this year’s contest.

Inouye says Toyota Hawaii really believes in the importance of nurturing our young minds to dream and offer innovative solutions to anything that might interest them, with the hope they will become tomorrow’s problem solvers.

“We have a strong emphasis on linking the sciences, technology, engineering and the arts, so what made this year’s contest different is that our winners also won a 3-D rendering of their dream car based on the drawing they submitted that were printed through a partnership with the UH College of Engineering,” says Inouye.

Sophia says her idea of “My Toyota Seeds of Memory Car” addresses the plight of the elderly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia. This helps them remember significant events in their life. The cars grow out of the ground, and when fully sprouted, the dream cars fly up and find an elderly person who needs a seed of memory in their life.

Sophia says she’s most excited to meet all the young artists from around the world and to sight-see around Tokyo. This will be her first trip to Japan and she’s excited about the opportunity.

Hawaii residents are asked to vote for Sophia and Aja to win the Make Me Smile People’s Choice Award. Votes are collected until July 30th! To vote go to: www.toyota-dreamcarart.com/vote/.