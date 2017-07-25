Moanalua grad, Former ‘Bows libero Kanetake joins USF women’s volleyball coaching staff

Former University of Hawaii libero Kolby Kanetake, has joined the women’s volleyball coaching staff at the University of San Francisco, announced today by head coach Frank Lavrisha.

Kanetake joins the Dons staff after spending last season at California-Berkley as a volunteer assistant.

“We are excited to have Kolby join the USF coaching staff as he brings a wealth of volleyball experience and a genuine interest in coaching players and teams to achieve their best,” noted Lavrisha in a USF press release. “Kolby’s playing experience at the University of Hawaii will give our staff a legitimate defensive perspective of the game. He will spearhead our scouting, statistics, and video work. In addition, Kolby will assist with the beach program. We anticipate that Kolby will make a significant impact on our program.”

In his time with the ‘Bows, the Moanalua-graduate earned All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as well as distinction among the nation’s best with All-American selections in 2015 and ’16.

The two-year captain left the Rainbow Warriors program ranked third on the career digs list with 775, and stands in sixth in dig average (2.34 digs/set).

In Kanetake’s junior season in Manoa, he helped guide Hawaii to a 24-7 overall record, a 16 match winning streak and sixth place finish in the NCAA championships.