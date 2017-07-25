Nalo Farms to launch weekly farmers market at Ka Makana Alii

Kapolei is about to get a new weekly farmers market.

The Farmers Market by Nalo Farms will open at Ka Makana Alii this Wednesday, July 26, from 4-8 p.m. at the center court.

In addition to local fruits and vegetables, tropical plants and flowers, treats, and prepared foods, the event will feature lively entertainment for guests that includes Hawaiian music, hula performances, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with Ka Makana Alii,” said Dean Okimoto, owner and president of Nalo Farms. “It’s exciting that we can expand our reach of fresh greens and offer more to the West Oahu community with this new farmers market.”

The center is looking for additional vendors to participate in the weekly market, which is sponsored by Pali Momi Medical Center.

Click here for more information.