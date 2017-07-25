Queen’s Medical Center seeks volunteers for Punchbowl, West Oahu hospitals

The Queen’s Medical Center is seeking volunteers who are looking for a rewarding experience at its Punchbowl or West Oahu hospitals.

Last year, volunteers contributed more than 54,000 hours to patients and the community.

Volunteers will attend orientation and receive training for their positions.

Currently, volunteers are needed for the following areas:

Fleetwing

Escort patients and visitors within the medical center

Provide friendly companionship while escorting patients

Deliver equipment, supplies, flowers, newspapers, mail, etc. to units/departments

Assist with various projects

Information Desk

Greet all visitors and patients who call or walk by and assist them in a friendly, courteous and compassionate manner

Respond to a variety of questions and issues

Use a computer to look up information

Gain a thorough knowledge of the medical center department locations to help direct patients and visitors to the proper locations

Provide superior customer service

Healing Touch/Reiki

Possess a minimum of Level 1 Healing Touch or Level 1 Reiki certification

Provide relief to patients, staff and visitors using natural energy-based therapy

Provide Healing Touch or Reiki for pain reduction, anxiety/stress reduction, sleep deprivation, wound healing, pre-surgery, post-surgery adaptation, symptom control management and other conditions

Communicate with Pain and Palliative Care staff

Surgery Waiting Room

Oversee the family/friends waiting area for the main operating room

Ensure the coffee cart is readily available and stocked with supplies

Facilitate communication between the nursing staff, the medical staff and family/friends of surgical patients

Assure those who are waiting that the patient is receiving excellent care; address any concerns or requests

Provide superior customer service

“Your life is a story, don’t keep it to yourself,” said April Light, Queen’s volunteer program manager. “Be a role model, become a volunteer and share your story with others.”

Volunteers have been an integral part of The Queen’s Medical Center since 1859.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here or call Queen’s Volunteer Services at Punchbowl at (808) 691-4397 or at West Oahu at (808) 691-3197.