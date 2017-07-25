Queen’s Medical Center seeks volunteers for Punchbowl, West Oahu hospitals

The Queen’s Medical Center is seeking volunteers who are looking for a rewarding experience at its Punchbowl or West Oahu hospitals.
Last year, volunteers contributed more than 54,000 hours to patients and the community.
Volunteers will attend orientation and receive training for their positions.
Currently, volunteers are needed for the following areas:
Fleetwing
- Escort patients and visitors within the medical center
- Provide friendly companionship while escorting patients
- Deliver equipment, supplies, flowers, newspapers, mail, etc. to units/departments
- Assist with various projects
Information Desk
- Greet all visitors and patients who call or walk by and assist them in a friendly, courteous and compassionate manner
- Respond to a variety of questions and issues
- Use a computer to look up information
- Gain a thorough knowledge of the medical center department locations to help direct patients and visitors to the proper locations
- Provide superior customer service
Healing Touch/Reiki
- Possess a minimum of Level 1 Healing Touch or Level 1 Reiki certification
- Provide relief to patients, staff and visitors using natural energy-based therapy
- Provide Healing Touch or Reiki for pain reduction, anxiety/stress reduction, sleep deprivation, wound healing, pre-surgery, post-surgery adaptation, symptom control management and other conditions
- Communicate with Pain and Palliative Care staff
Surgery Waiting Room
- Oversee the family/friends waiting area for the main operating room
- Ensure the coffee cart is readily available and stocked with supplies
- Facilitate communication between the nursing staff, the medical staff and family/friends of surgical patients
- Assure those who are waiting that the patient is receiving excellent care; address any concerns or requests
- Provide superior customer service
“Your life is a story, don’t keep it to yourself,” said April Light, Queen’s volunteer program manager. “Be a role model, become a volunteer and share your story with others.”
Volunteers have been an integral part of The Queen’s Medical Center since 1859.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here or call Queen’s Volunteer Services at Punchbowl at (808) 691-4397 or at West Oahu at (808) 691-3197.