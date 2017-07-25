Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to hold telephone town hall focused on veterans affairs in Hawaii

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) will host a live veterans-focused telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon.

It will be with Jennifer Gutowski, director of the VA Pacific Island Health Care System (VAPIHCS), Karen Gooden, director of the Honolulu Veterans Affairs Regional Office and Ron Han, director of the State of Hawaii Office of Veterans’ Services (OVS).

The call will provide an opportunity for Hawaii’s veterans, their families, and our community to get updates on veterans legislation being considered by Congress, receive an overview of resources for Hawaiʻi veterans, and ask state and federal leaders about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, services, and more.

How to register for this event:

To dial in to the call at the time of the event, call 888-476-4187 at 4:00pm HST on Tuesday July 25

at 4:00pm HST on Tuesday July 25 To receive a call reminding you to join this event: Text “TULSI” to 828282, OR Go tocom/reptulsigabbard and enter your name, phone number and email. Once you submit your information, you will receive a confirmation email. Please note: you must click “Verify” in the confirmation email in order to complete your registration

