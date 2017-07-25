Signs that your dog is overheating and what you can do to help

It’s summer and we know you’re hot, but so is your dog.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion in your pets if you are not paying attention to the signs.

“Dogs are really good at showing how they feel. Being perceptive to that is really key to making sure that they are still doing good,” said dog owner Tracy Mullen.

We met Mullen and her dog, Barboza, at Diamond Head Dog Park, an area with plenty of shade.

“For a day like today, I usually bring a 64-ounce thermos for him, just to make sure that he and I have enough to drink,” Mullen said. “Even at the park there is water, but you never know. It could spill. It could do anything.”

We also went to the Hawaiian Humane Society to learn what you can look out for.

“It’s summer. It’s been so muggy and what people don’t realize is that pets can even overheat when they are at the beach or on a hike, and they get overheated fast,” said Suzy Tam, the society’s communications and community events manager.

If you start to notice that your dog is overheating, place some water on their chest, on their paws, and also on their belly. Always remember to bring water with you.

Beware hot pavement and be on the lookout for shady areas where dogs can rest.

Jeff Sheth says he knows when his dog, Littles, is getting hot, because she likes to stick to the shade.

“Normally I just pay attention to her a lot. If I see her overheating, then I get water,” he said.

Watch out for signs of heavy panting, drooling, and not wanting to get out of the shade.