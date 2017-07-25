State wants to change boating, harbor rules

There could be some new rules for boaters and harbor users.

It’s mean to address problems with alcohol and feral animals, as well as the use of dive flags.

The State Department of Land and Natural Resources says it’s wanted to make these changes for years.

Officials say, the current rules in place can’t address the way harbors are being used today.

Along with trying to control the cat population at the harbors, other rules could change.

New wording will make sure people aren’t able to camp outside of a boat in the harbors overnight.

Alcohol consumption will also be more tightly regulated, no open containers if you’re off the boat.

Another proposed amendment, dive flags must be illuminated at a certain time.

“We have a dive flag requirement. I want to clarify who a dive flag pertains to, and most importantly at night do you have a dive flag? The problem is you can’t see it because it is at night. So we are putting a requirement in for that dive flag to be there,” said Ed underwood of the DLNR’s division of boating and ocean recreation division.

Under the proposed new rules groups of two or more divers would also need to have one member of the group stay within 100 feet of a dive flag at all times.

Public meetings:

On Maui – July 26, 2017, 5 to 7 p.m at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center Wailuku Community Complex, 395 Waena Place in Wailuku.

On Hawaii Island (Hilo) — July 27, 2017, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hilo State Building Conference Room 75 Aupuni Street.

On Hawaii Island (Kona) — July 28, 2017, 6 to 8 p.m. at Kealakehe High School Cafeteria 74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona.

On Oahu — July 29, 2017, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Aiea Elementary School Cafeteria 99-370 Moanalua Road.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing to submit your testimony, written testimony may

be submitted:

1) By e-mail to dlnr.harreview@hawaii.gov <mailto:dlnr.harreview@hawaii.gov>, Subject: Rule Amendment Package 2017;

2) By fax to (808) 587-1977, Attn: Rule Amendment Package 2017.

3) By mail to the Dept. of Land & Natural Resources

1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 130

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Attn: Chairperson

Re: Rule Amendment Package 2017

Click here for more information: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/draft-rules