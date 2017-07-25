Suspect allegedly behind ATM robbery caught on camera turns himself in

Related Coverage Police seek suspect after man robbed at Pearl City ATM



The man allegedly behind a violent robbery caught on camera has been charged.

On Friday, June 2, at approximately 6:35 a.m., a man was robbed after taking cash out of an ATM in the Pearl City Shopping Center.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which was released by police in an effort to identify the suspect.

On Monday, July 24, at around 2:22 p.m., Dayton Kaipo Laimana, 30, turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station on Beretania Street.

He was booked for second-degree robbery and several contempt warrants, and was charged the following day. His bail was set at $30,000.

Laimana is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Kim Buffett with HPD said when using an ATM, there are things you can do to protect yourself. “We want to advise the public, when using ATMs, never keep your back to the road. If you’re at the ATM, look around, punch in what you need to punch in, but look around while you’re doing it.”