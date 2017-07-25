Taco Tuesday event unites Marco Polo residents, volunteers and first responders

Their homes may be destroyed but for many the aloha spirit lives on for residents of the Marco Polo building.

Since the fire destroyed or damaged more than a hundred units almost two weeks ago donations have been pouring in for residents impacted by the fire.

From clothes to stuffed animals to the basics including toiletries and food.

Donations big and small.

Residents and volunteers came to together to say thanks by serving tacos to everyone that’s helped out.

“Everyone’s been so helpful with each other. We had donations from all over the place. We’re grateful for that and we wanna show appreciation for everything thats happened here,” said Yessica Liberato.

While many of the residents we’ve talked to are trying to move on from the fire concerns still linger whether its safe to be in the building.