Audit finds City’s Section 8 program lacks fraud prevention

Honolulu’s auditor said on Wednesday a city low-income housing program needs improvements to reduce risks of fraud, waste and abuse.

An audit of the section 8 rental voucher program found unqualified participants will continue to get payments because there is no fraud investigator.

The audit also points out the lack of formal fraud prevention, detection and reporting practices.

The administration responded to the auditor — noting the report did not reveal any specific instances of fraud.

But the response said the mayor’s office does support the recommendation to bolster prevention efforts, subject to available funding and staffing.

 

