Best of Honolulu Festival Coming Up on August 5

The 2nd Annual Best of Honolulu Festival presented by American Savings Bank celebrates the best our city has to offer. The free, family-friendly event is coming up on Saturday, August 5 from 10am-5pm at Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds. There will be food, entertainment, shopping opportunities and a health and fitness zone.

Free parking will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds – Honolulu Hale.

Robbie Dingeman, Editor of Honolulu Magazine and Chereen Pires, Regional Executive for American Savings Bank have details.

For more information go to www.honolulumagazine.com