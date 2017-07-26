Best of Honolulu Festival Coming Up on August 5

The 2nd Annual Best of Honolulu Festival presented by American Savings Bank celebrates the best our city has to offer.  The free, family-friendly event is coming up on Saturday, August 5 from 10am-5pm at Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds.  There will be food, entertainment, shopping opportunities and a health and fitness zone.

Free parking will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds – Honolulu Hale.

Robbie Dingeman, Editor of Honolulu Magazine and Chereen Pires, Regional Executive for American Savings Bank have details.

For more information go to www.honolulumagazine.com

