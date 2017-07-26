Families flock to Waimanalo with sunflowers in full bloom



Nestled between the mountains and the ocean, Waimanalo County Farms’ sunflower field is in full bloom.

But if you want to see the flowers in person, you’ll have to act fast.

More than 2,000 people showed up when Waimanalo Country Farms opened its sunflower field to the public last weekend.

Madison Kroona stopped by for a visit with her family.

“They are all really tall, so it looks very pretty,” said Madison Kroona. “I’m having a really, really, really good time.”

Farm owner Dominic Kadooka first grew sunflowers in March for his daughter’s wedding. He liked them so much, he decided to try it again.

“I call it the happy flower. It makes people happy, it makes people smile,” he said.

Kadooka tells us he was surprised by last weekend’s turnout, and even caught some people who were trespassing.

“We operate just like a normal business. Our normal hours are 9 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.),” Kadooka said. “Some folks don’t know, so when we approach those folks that were trespassing, it was an innocent thing, but of course, they were here at 6:30, 7 o’clock. Obviously we don’t open that early.”

Kadooka says the trespassers were very apologetic, and there was no damage.

A $2 entrance fee covers your ride on the tractor-trailer to the field. If you do plan to come, don’t forget your camera.

“(The flowers) are just so pretty and having the ocean in the background, it’s a great day. We just came for the beautiful view,” said visitor Shelby Dubious.

The field will also be open this weekend, and that could be it.

“It all depends on the last flower that’s blooming,” Kadooka said. “I think it looks like it will last until Sunday.”

Once the flowers die, Kadooka says they’ll save the seeds and create another source of income for the farm.

For more information, call (808) 306-4381 or click here.