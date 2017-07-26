Haleakala National Park summit road, visitor center to close for transport convoy

An alert for visitors to Haleakala National Park: a planned convoy could affect your plans.

Crater Road (Rt. 378) and the park’s summit road will close to visitor traffic while a slow moving convoy transports extremely wide loads to the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope near the volcano’s summit.

The roads will be closed to visitors from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, through 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The summit will not be accessible for Wednesday sunrise viewing.

Although the park road to the summit will reopen at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Haleakala Visitor Center at 9,740 feet of elevation will remain closed all day.

Back country permits will be given out at Headquarters Visitor Center (7,000 feet of elevation), from 2-3:45 p.m. Wednesday. However, backpackers planning to hike into the crater on Wednesday are strongly urged to obtain their permits a day in advance.

Visitors who paid an entrance fee on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday (July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 2) will have a one-day extension on the usual three-day pass. The extension will apply to both the Kipahulu and Summit Districts.

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) Project is located outside of park boundaries. The convoy’s travel through the park is being allowed via Special Use Permit. The convoy will transport an extremely wide load and travel at 2 to 5 mph. The road precautions are in place due to the size of the convoy and narrowness of the roads. The convoy will include semi-truck trailers and various support vehicles.

For more information, call (808) 572-4400 or check the park website here.