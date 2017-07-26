Hawaiian Airlines recruits for customer, ramp service contract positions at Kahului Airport

Hawaiian Airlines is looking for candidates for customer and ramp service contract positions at Kahului Airport.

Contract workers serve as Hawaiian Airlines employees who provide services to other airlines.

Customer service agents are responsible for checking in and boarding passengers, cleaning aircraft, and handling baggage, cargo and mail.

Ramp service employees load and unload cargo and baggage, pick up and deliver cargo, and clean aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

The airline will be holding two informational sessions about the positions on Aug. 2 at the University of Hawaii Maui College. Space is limited, and interested candidates may register at www.timecenter.com/hacareers.

More information can be found at www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers by selecting requisition No. 17-1059 (customer service) or No. 17-1058 (ramp).

The application deadline is Aug. 11.

On-site interviews will be scheduled in Kahului on Aug. 17 for ramp and Aug. 21 for customer service positions.