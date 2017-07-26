He’eia State Park for Your Wedding Day

He’eia State Park banquet hall is located in beautiful Kaneohe.  This facility can hold up to 300 people, is open 7 days a week and has an amazing 180 degree ocean view.  Jolena Tanuvasa, Site Coordinator, and Taryn Magalianes, Owner of “A Touch of You” tells us what makes He’eia so special.

Here are some of the vendors that were featured in this wedding segment:

Coordinator & Design:

Taryn Magalianes

A Touch of You

Wedding & Events Coordination

P:(808)227-9909

E:admin@atouchofyouhawaii.com

W: atouchofyouhawaii.com

Floral:

Sue Yamaguchi

Su-V Expressions

P: 808-372-3644

E: suvexpressions@gmail.com

W:flowersbysuvexpressions.com

Rentals:

Accel Party Rentals

P: 808-484-2258

E: sales@accelrentals.com

W: www.accelrentals.com

 

Weddings by Forrest & Lauran

Forrest & Lauran Yard

P: 808-778-4155

E: forrestandlauran.weddings@gmail.com

W: weddingsbyforrestandlauran.com

Photographer of Styled Shoot Photos:

Kris Labang Photography

Kris Labang

P: 808-888-9344

W: krislabang.com

Photographer of Wedding Photos:

Isle Media

W:islemedia.com

E: alan@islemedia.com

