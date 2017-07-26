He’eia State Park for Your Wedding Day

He’eia State Park banquet hall is located in beautiful Kaneohe. This facility can hold up to 300 people, is open 7 days a week and has an amazing 180 degree ocean view. Jolena Tanuvasa, Site Coordinator, and Taryn Magalianes, Owner of “A Touch of You” tells us what makes He’eia so special.
Here are some of the vendors that were featured in this wedding segment:
Coordinator & Design:
Taryn Magalianes
A Touch of You
Wedding & Events Coordination
P:(808)227-9909
Floral:
Sue Yamaguchi
Su-V Expressions
P: 808-372-3644
Rentals:
Accel Party Rentals
P: 808-484-2258
Weddings by Forrest & Lauran
Forrest & Lauran Yard
P: 808-778-4155
E: forrestandlauran.weddings@gmail.com
W: weddingsbyforrestandlauran.com
Photographer of Styled Shoot Photos:
Kris Labang Photography
Kris Labang
P: 808-888-9344
Photographer of Wedding Photos:
Isle Media