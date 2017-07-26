Iconic Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Waikiki to undergo $30 million renovation



A Waikiki landmark is about to undergo a major makeover.

DiamondHead Land, owners of Queen Kapiolani Hotel, is planning a $30 million renovation to revitalize the Waikiki landmark.

The renovation will include exterior refreshments to the property’s iconic mid-century modern facade, newly renovated guest rooms and public spaces, an updated pool deck and lanai, and a new culinary program led by world-renowned restaurant operator Plan Do See.

“The new Queen Kapiolani Hotel will celebrate what makes the property so special to kamaaina and to visitors, while making long-overdue improvements,” said Pat Fitzgerald, partner at DiamondHead Land. “We’re infusing new life and new capital to create jobs and revitalize this beloved hotel.”

Renovation work is expected to begin in July and last through next spring. The hotel will remain open for guests and visitors.

G70 is serving as the architect on the project; John Hardy Group is serving as the construction manager; Philpotts Interiors is the lead designer. Each have worked collaboratively with DiamondHead Land to pay homage to the rich heritage of Queen Kapiolani Hotel.

The hotel’s distinct street-front character with the tapering columns and floral screen will remain unchanged, but new lighting will be installed. The reception desk will be relocated closer to the porte cochere to create a better flow for movement throughout the busiest part of the hotel, and the lobby will receive complete refurbishment: all new finishes, ceiling details and new retail offerings.

The escalators will be removed and replaced with sculptural luminaires by New Zealand artist David Trubridge that will echo Hawaii’s deep cultural connection with the sea.

A newly extended lanai will include a Grab-N-Go retail space, serving coffee by day and beer and wine by night.

The heart and soul of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel will be the third-floor pool, restaurant, and private dining banquet rooms, which will seat 300 guests.

Queen Kapiolani Hotel’s 315 guest rooms will be transformed into clean, crisp, casual retreats. Furniture, such as tongue-in-groove headboards and hairpin leg nightstands, will be inspired by the mid-century modern facade of the hotel. The decor will feature modern beach themes with a soothing color palette and soft lighting.