MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival happening this weekend

It’s an annual event that many here in Hawaii look forward to every summer. This weekend is the two-night, two- island MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival featuring Grammy Award winning International reggae superstar Shaggy. Additional headlining artists include Soja, New Zealand sensation Sammy Johnson, Aoteoroa’s legendary roots rockers Katchafire and Hawaii’s own Eli-Mac.

This morning she stopped by WakeUp2Day to talk about the festival and the release of her upcoming new album.

Event details:

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH 2017 MUSIC FESTIVAL

This Friday and Saturday, July 28 & 29 2017

Waikiki Shell and Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Time: 4:00pm Doors / 4:30pm Show / 10:00pm End

Age Limit: All Ages Welcome

RAIN or SHINE Event

All Sales are Final

For more info visit: www.tmrmusicfestival.com