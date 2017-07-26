New online tool offers easy access to information on state highway projects

A new online tool will allow you to better prepare for state road closures and traffic changes.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Highways Division has uploaded data, including the schedule, scope, and estimated cost, for all of its current projects and those expected to begin in the next two years.

The data is open to the public and is accessible online here.

“We are pleased to roll out the HDOT Highways Project Status Map,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “This map tool allows members of the public to easily access information on Highways projects in their community. I would like to thank Highways staff and the Office of Planning for their support in making this data widely available.”

The map will be updated on a regular basis. Here are a few tips to navigate the site:

View project information by selecting the lines along roads on the map or by selecting “View a PDF list of Projects by Area” in the map legend.

Toggle between current construction projects and planned future construction using the tabs “Current Construction” and “Future Projects.”

Search for projects by entering any part of a project name next to the magnifying glass symbol. For example, typing in “Kamehameha” will show an auto complete list of the projects involving Kamehameha Highway.