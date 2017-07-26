Proposed liquor license fee increase could affect the price you pay for alcohol

It could soon cost businesses more to sell alcohol on Oahu.

That’s because the fee to hold a liquor license may be going up, in some cases double what it is now.

For general restaurant and retail licenses, the fee goes up more than $800.

This is the first time in 12 years that the Honolulu Liquor Commission is proposing a fee increase.

Often in business, when companies have to pay more, so do you. So will we see higher prices?

Hawaii Restaurant Association member Michael Miller says mom-and-pop businesses and customers will feel the pinch.

“How will that impact consumers? Will our drinks go up?” KHON2 asked.

“It depends,” Miller replied. “Each business will make their own determination, but as minimum wage possible increase in mandatory sick leave might be a law, the legislature is going to pass all these laws. All these fees add up and eventually you have to pass on the cost to consumer, and at some point, it’s just not viable for the consumer to eat or drink anymore.”

We reached out to the city and asked where the extra money from the proposed fee hikes will go. A spokesman says the fee increase will fund construction of a new database system and help the commission meet increased operating costs.

Miller says this license fee is paid annually, and it’s not the only fee that restaurants and retailers have to pay to do business in Hawaii.

The liquor commission’s proposal only shows a spike in fees next year, but those numbers go back down in 2019.

The proposal is up for public hearing in August.