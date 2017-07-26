Quarterback Dru Brown & ‘Bows open Training Camp Thursday

The University of Hawai’i football team begins its 2017 fall camp on Thursday, July 27, kicking off a total of 26 practices this fall in preparation for the season opener against Massachusetts, Aug. 26 in Amherst, Mass.

Leading into the second season under head coach Nick Rolovich, the Rainbow Warriors were chosen to finish second in the West Division of the Mountain West on the league’s Preseason Predicted Order of Finish. The Rainbow Warriors return 15 starters from a year ago, including offensive tackle Dejon Allen, linebacker Jahalani Tavai and safety Trayvon Henderson – each of whom were named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team on Tuesday. Among the starters returning, eight are on offense, highlighted by quarterback Dru Brown and running back Diocemy Saint Juste – the pair accounted for 3,856 yards, 20 passing scores and seven rushing touchdowns for the Rainbow Warriors last season. On defense, Tavai and Henderson combined for 219 tackles, nine sacks, two fumbles and four interceptions to lead a group of seven starters back in Manoa.

Five UH players are in early consideration as members of national award watch lists, including linebacker Tavai (Bednarik, Nagurski), running back Saint Juste (Doak Walker), center Asotui Eli(Rimington), tight end Metuisela `Unga (Mackey) and snapper Noah Borden (Wuerffel).

The Rainbow Warriors look to build off the first-year success of Rolovich, who returned the program to a bowl for the first time since 2010. UH closed the 2016 campaign with a 7-7 record after powering past Middle Tennessee State to a 52-35 win in the Hawai’i Bowl.

Due to changes in NCAA rules, the fall practices will span five weeks with one session per day, and will begin in July for the first time. The Rainbow Warriors will practice six days a week, beginning Thursday at 6:30 a.m. on Cooke Practice Field. Practices held from July 27-Aug. 5 are open to the general public. Visitors are not permitted to take pictures or video during practice, including on mobile devices.

All practices are held at UH on Cooke Field (grass field above the soccer field) or Clarence T.C. Ching Field, unless otherwise noted.

2017 Hawai’i Football Public Fall Practice Schedule

Thursday, July 27 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30 OFF Monday, July 31 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 OFF