Scam Jam aims to protect you from phishing and smishing

They are highly skilled at what they do. They are manipulative, cunning and deceiving, and they know more than you think. There are many different types of scam and schemes out there.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Jackie Boland, AARP Outreach Director joined us in studio to talk about how do you protect you and your family?

Boland says scam artists try to trick you by playing on your emotions so that you don’t think clearly. They want you to act emotionally, not logically. Commonly they use fear, greed, and urgency. The grandparents scam is an example of fear and urgency, when they call you and tell you someone you love is in trouble and needs money now. The lottery scam plays on greed.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker, the top scams in Hawaii last year were the IRS or Tax scams, Sweepstakes scams, government grant scams, phishing and tech support. There’s some indication that the tech support scam is moving up on the list this year. Experts say they’re also seeing what’s called smishing, rather than phishing. This is where scammers send you a text message rather than an email because people seem to trust text messages more than emails. The bottom line in both smishing and phishing scams is don’t click on the links. And if you get those annoying flashing pop-ups that don’t seem to turn off. Quit or force quit your browser and if that still doesn’t work, Shut down your computer and restart. Don’t click on the links or call the toll free number.

Boland says if someone is calling you or if you get a pop up or an email claiming to be from Microsoft or Apple or any other tech support and you didn’t call them,it’s likely a scam. Don’t call the 800 number or click on the link. If it’s one of those annoying pop-ups, hit control -alt -delete and restart your computer.

The best way to fight back against scammers is through education. We’re going to have what we call Scam Jams on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island August 9-12. Susan Arthur from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, will be the featured speaker. We’ll also have the Better Business Bureau and DCCA there. If you want to protect yourself, or perhaps protect your parents or friends from scammers, the events are free. But you should pre-register by going to AARP.org/HI or call 1-877-926-8300.

Here are the dates and locations of this year’s Scam Jams:

* Wednesday, August 9th – Waipahu 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Hawaii United Okinawa Center 94-587 Ukee Street

* Wednesday, August 9th – Wailuku 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium 95 Mahalani Street

* Thursday, August 10th – Kapaa 9:30 a.m. to noon Courtyard Marriott Kauai at Coconut Beach Paddle Room 650 Aleka Loop

* Friday, August 11th – Honolulu 9:30 a.m. to Noon Japanese Cultural Center Manoa Grand Ballroom, 2454 S. Beretania Street

* Saturday, August 12th – Hilo 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Church of the Holy Cross 440 W. Lanikaula Street

* Saturday, August 12th – Kona 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. West Hawaii Civic Center – Council Chambers 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway