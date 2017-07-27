Lawsuit planned after United Airlines seat mix-up leaves woman holding toddler during flight

Photo: Shirley Yamauchi

A Hawaii woman wants to take United Airlines to court after she says the carrier put profit ahead of her family’s safety.

Makakilo resident Shirley Yamauchi is planning to sue the carrier over troubles she had with her son’s seat.

Earlier this month, Yamauchi was flying to Boston for a conference. She brought along her 2-year-old son and paid nearly a thousand dollars for his seat from Houston to Boston.

But, Yamauchi said, a flight attendant told her that her son’s seat was given away to another passenger. The public school teacher says she was forced to hold her son on her lap for the flight.

“There was no time to negotiate or discuss any further. The plane started rolling and we took off,” Yamauchi said. “The flight was almost four hours long. Neither of us were securely belted in. It was impossible.”

Her attorney, Michael Green, says United gave her hundreds of dollars worth of vouchers, but she has not redeemed them.

“People will not tolerate this any longer. It’s not an isolated incident, not with this airline,” he said.

United has apologized for the incident, and said there was a mistake scanning the boy’s boarding pass that made it look like he was not checked into the flight.

