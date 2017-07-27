Mayor Caldwell to sign bill banning use of electronic devices while crossing Oahu streets, highways

Related Coverage Bill to ban electronic devices for crossing pedestrians represents latest push to make roads safer

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday is expected to sign into law city bill that aims to curb distracted walking on Oahu’s streets and highways.

The legislation authored by City Councilmember Brandon Elefante passed the full council earlier in July.

It will make it illegal to look at a cellphone or other electronic device while crossing a street or highway on Oahu, with a fine of not less than $15, but not more than $35 for the first offense. The fine rises to a minimum of $75 and a maximum of $99 for a third offense within one year after the first infraction.

However, the bill does exempt emergency responders from crosswalk electronics ban, and states that contacting 911 is an “affirmative defense” if caught violating the law.

The new ordinance takes effect on October 25, 2017, 90 days after Mayor Caldwell’s signature. The Honolulu Police Department will use this time to educate pedestrians about the danger of crossing a street while looking at a cellphone or other electronic device, such as a video game or tablet.

A press conference will be held Thursday afternoon after the bill is signed.

Mayor Caldwell will be joined by Elefante and Council Chair Ron Menor, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Regional Administrator Chris Murphy, officials with the Honolulu Police Department and the city, and ‘Aiea High School students who were among the community groups who pushed for the law.

For a link to the bill that’s expected to be signed into law, click here.

Watch Wake Up 2day for more details and live reaction from Honolulu. Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.