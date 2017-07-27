Now hiring: Anaha tower in Ward Village

The new Anaha tower in Ward Village is hiring.

A job fair continues Friday, July 28, 1-5 p.m. at the IBM Building’s ground floor courtyard, 1240 Ala Moana Boulevard.

Full- and part-time positions are available for residential specialists, maintenance, landscaping, housekeeping, concierge (English and Japanese speaking), doorman, and bartenders/baristas.

You’re asked to bring your resume and be ready to speak with the management team.

Parking is available at the Ward Village Shops parking structure behind Nordstrom Rack and T.J.Maxx.