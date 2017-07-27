Rolovich, Rainbow Warriors open practice ahead of 2017 season

Year two of the Nick Rolovich era officially kicked off early Thursday morning with the University of Hawaii football team’s first practice of fall camp.

A roster of 95 players hit Joseph Platt Cooke field in Manoa at 6:30, working out installation, individual drills, and team periods for two hours.

Rolovich was excited about the team’s performance in their first day, begrudgingly admitting he was disappointed that he didn’t get to harp on the team for anticipated rocky play and alignment.

“I wanted so bad for that to be an ugly, sloppy, lazy, practice but credit to the assistant coaches and the players what they did over the summer and the hunger is still there.” Rolovich said.

“They (have) more to prove. There were big plays on both sides of the ball, and the coaches and the players deserve credit for getting these guys ready to play.”

The second-year head coach is meeting new expectations for 2017, which were apparent from the opening of practice where Rolovich was seen on the sideline conducting a phone interview with national radio legend Jim Rome.

The Rainbow Warriors return junior quarterback Dru Brown, who threw for 2,488 yards and 19 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions in 10 starts in 2016.

Brown has changed jersey numbers from 19 to 2, a number he wore in high school.

“It feels good to come out here and know everyone and kind of be able to take that next step.” Brown said.

