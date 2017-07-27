Work plan outlines steps taken to assess, handle asbestos in Marco Polo building

By Published:

Only a fraction of the Marco Polo building has been surveyed for asbestos, with the focus so far on the fire-damaged areas.

This is according to a work plan filed with the state Department of Health that Always Investigating has obtained.

Among the steps being taken by the building’s contractor now:

  • An asbestos project monitor collecting air samples and doing more inspections,
  • A decontamination chamber, where workers must put all protective equipment and shower before leaving, and
  • Asbestos warning signs at the entrances and exits of work areas.

Asbestos waste also has to be labeled and taken to an approved landfill.

Residents and firefighters have expressed concerns about improper handling of possible asbestos materials the day of and immediately after the fire.

Click here to view the full asbestos abatement work plan.

